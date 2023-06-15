From Apple to AI—What we’re watching for at Cannes 2023

Next week, the silliest most extravagant event in advertising kicks off: the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. While agencies and marketers get awards, for many attendees, the actual festival takes a backseat to the schmoozing done along La Croisette.

Marketing Brew’s Katie Hicks will be at the festival, so be sure to read her daily dispatches in our newsletter next week. She’ll be one of about 15,000 people on the ground.

Backing up: Last year, Netflix’s ad ambitions were the talk of the town. So was the metaverse. Amazon, Roku, and TikTok each made their own official debuts at the festival as well.

This year: AI will be buzzy. Brad Lightcap, COO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, is scheduled to appear on a panel about generative AI and “the future of creativity.” We bet Google and Meta, who each have their own beach at the festival, won’t shy away from the topic, either. We’ll be concerned about our jobs as soon as an AI chatbot learns how to moderate an interesting panel.

Take a bite: Apple is expected to have a bigger presence at the festival than previous years, renting a space atop the Carlton hotel, though it’s unclear what the company will be pitching: its streaming offerings, its DSP, or both.

Tweet, tweet: Twitter’s prime spot on the beach has been taken by Influential, an influencer marketing platform. It’s unclear if Elon Musk, or Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, will attend. The Wall Street Journal said that Yaccarino “isn’t expected at Cannes,” while Insider reported that they’re both “widely expected to attend.”

Awkward?: AB InBev is expected to be honored as 2023’s Creative Marketer of the Year. That announcement was made in March, just before a sponsored post from trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney led to a right-wing boycott of Bud Light and the company placing two of its lead marketers on leaves of absence.