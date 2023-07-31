This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Liz Taylor is joining Leo Burnett Chicago as COO and co-president. Taylor was previously with TBWA\Media Arts Lab London as managing director.

Lindsey Cash has been named VP of account leadership at Partners + Napier. She formerly spent several years at BBDO New York, most recently as SVP and senior director.

Sandra Alfaro has been selected as independent agency Gut’s first CEO. She was previously president of DDB Chicago.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Durex tapped IPG-owned MRM and McCann Worldgroup as global brand lead in the US and Europe. According to Ad Age, “Havas, which formerly worked on Durex in the US and Europe, will continue to work on the brand elsewhere in the world.”

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board brought Allied Global Marketing on board as its agency of record for paid media planning and buying. The agency will “leverage its proprietary technology to drive visitation to the Los Angeles area by generating awareness and conversion in key national and international markets,” according to a press release.

The Knot hired marketing agency Known as its media agency of record. The appointment comes as the wedding-planning site kicks off a rebrand.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

R/GA rolled out a fractional hiring program called The Associates for agency alumni, which offers them a minimum of 20 weeks of work per year. The program was created to meet “a need for a model for a workforce that gives more flexibility to employees, that also gives flexibility to our clients, so we can adapt to the changing needs that they have,” Tiffany Rolfe, R/GA’s global chief creative officer, told Ad Age.

Attane, an agency based in Kansas City, Missouri, “abruptly” closed, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. Employees were reportedly told they were losing their jobs on Monday, July 24.

Montreal-based creative production agency Consulat is expanding to the US, partnering with talent agency Commonwealth Reps founder Emily Friendship to support its growth.