This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

SS+K tapped Nadja Bellan-White to be its first CEO. She joins from Vice Media, where she was CMO.

DDB Worldwide promoted Tomas Gonsorcik to global CSO. He was previously CSO of the agency’s North American arm.

Erin Quintana is UM’s new US CEO. Previously she was the agency’s chief client officer.

Carla Hendra, Ogilvy Consulting’s global CEO, will retire in 2024. She has spent almost three decades at the agency.

Omnicom Global CSO Alex Hesz is leaving the agency to get involved in UK politics.

Stephen Farquhar, Publicis Media’s CMO, will become CEO at Publicis Health, effective February 2024.

Suzanne Powers, global chief product officer of IPG’s McCann Worldgroup, is exiting the role to start her own firm.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Coffee mate, a Nestlé brand, hired Wieden+Kennedy New York to be its AOR.

Papa John’s chose IPG’s Martin Agency as its creative shop. Camp + King was the incumbent.

Ghirardelli hired MullenLowe as its AOR to lead creative work for the brand. FCB West previously held the account.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Adtech group Perion Network acquired out-of-home advertising group Hivestack for $100 million.

PMG bought RocketMill, a London digital marketing shop. It’s the company’s largest acquisition to date.

Havas grew its European presence, purchasing German agency Eprofessional.