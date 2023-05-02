Coworking with Tayla-Lee Chick

Each Tuesday, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Tayla-Lee Chick is managing director at Bald Agency, which has worked with brands including KPMG and Blaze Pizza.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? We recently worked on a series of videos for KPMG US showcasing the people behind the brand. I really enjoyed working with my team to create work that stretched the imagination of what was possible.

It was my first shoot working for a remote agency, shooting all over the US, editing in the UK, strategizing across the globe, and creative directing from South Africa. We pulled off one of the most beautiful video campaigns I’ve ever seen, and I’m incredibly proud of my team. Stay tuned, they are live soon!

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Really hard to choose one; I’d have to go with the one that got me into marketing in the first place. Old Spice, “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” is such an incredible display of the importance of understanding your buyers. The understanding of who is purchasing your product and marketing it to them rather than just to the people who are using it is what got me into marketing and branding in the first place. Understanding human behavior and the psychology behind why we buy is fascinating. Marketing is a science. Brand-building is an art.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? When I was young, I dreamed of being an artist. My stepdad taught me one of the hardest lessons in life was that we are rarely passionate and good at the same thing. This could not have been more true for me. I was terrible. So I found a way to, at the very least, work among creative people who inspire me every day.