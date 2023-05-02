Coworking with Tayla-Lee Chick
She’s managing director at Bald Agency.
· 3 min read
Get marketing news you'll actually want to read
The email newsletter guaranteed to bring you the latest stories shaping the marketing and advertising world, like only the Brew can.
Each Tuesday, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.
Tayla-Lee Chick is managing director at Bald Agency, which has worked with brands including KPMG and Blaze Pizza.
Favorite project you’ve worked on? We recently worked on a series of videos for KPMG US showcasing the people behind the brand. I really enjoyed working with my team to create work that stretched the imagination of what was possible.
It was my first shoot working for a remote agency, shooting all over the US, editing in the UK, strategizing across the globe, and creative directing from South Africa. We pulled off one of the most beautiful video campaigns I’ve ever seen, and I’m incredibly proud of my team. Stay tuned, they are live soon!
What’s your favorite ad campaign? Really hard to choose one; I’d have to go with the one that got me into marketing in the first place. Old Spice, “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” is such an incredible display of the importance of understanding your buyers. The understanding of who is purchasing your product and marketing it to them rather than just to the people who are using it is what got me into marketing and branding in the first place. Understanding human behavior and the psychology behind why we buy is fascinating. Marketing is a science. Brand-building is an art.
One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? When I was young, I dreamed of being an artist. My stepdad taught me one of the hardest lessons in life was that we are rarely passionate and good at the same thing. This could not have been more true for me. I was terrible. So I found a way to, at the very least, work among creative people who inspire me every day.
What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? As a history buff, I love Brand Wars. We can learn so much from the mistakes and victories of other brands. I love learning about the journeys some of the major players and household names have gone through. It makes me realize that the challenges we face are not unique; no one has it easy. But, if you’d rather crack the spine of a good book (where I’d rather live): Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert Cialdini and Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration by Ed Catmull—an especially good read if you are interested in how science and art coexist.
Get marketing news you'll actually want to read
The email newsletter guaranteed to bring you the latest stories shaping the marketing and advertising world, like only the Brew can.