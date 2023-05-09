Coworking with Alicia Underwood

Each Tuesday, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Alicia Underwood is founder and principal strategist at TwentyThree, a digital communications studio.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? My favorite project was definitely with the United Soybean Board. A local agency contracted me to run a pilot program for three directors. The project aimed to educate and empower these farmers to activate and utilize social media daily. At the end of the program, it was so fulfilling to see these farmers sharing their expertise, passion, and joy in the agriculture world online. I helped grow their page from zero followers to 20k, making them somewhat influencers online!

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Hands down, “Proud Sponsor of Mums” by Procter & Gamble for the 2012 Olympic games. As a mother to two little boys, the commercial successfully evokes deep emotions about the dedication and love that comes with motherhood.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I danced ballet for 10 years and represented Malaysia at the Children’s Festival in Korea in 1999.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? This is a hot topic, but I’m really excited about AI in marketing. From ChatGPT to AI Images, I think it continues to push the boundaries of marketing and allows us as humankind to be creative in a new, innovative way.