Coworking with Sam Guilloud

Sam Guilloud is Roku’s director of content and originals marketing. Earlier in his career, he worked at companies including Netflix and Omnicom Media Group.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? In 2021, I joined Roku to help build the Roku Originals marketing team from the ground up. Everything that my team is doing is a company “first, as it relates to original content, and it’s been an exciting journey for all of us as we work to cement Roku as a key player in the original content arena. In terms of my favorite project—the campaign for Roku’s first major tentpole movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe. The talent, the creativity from my team, and the wealth of assets we had to work with were nothing short of incredible.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I went to a high school that specializes in linguistics and taught over 19 different languages. In addition to a concentration in French, I also took courses in Arabic, Russian, and Hindi. I haven’t been able to retain too much from those days, so it’s nowhere on my resume or LinkedIn profile, but I still have a few conversational phrases up my sleeves.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? I am without a doubt bullish on TikTok. I’m addicted to the platform in my own daily life, and as a marketer, I continue to be fascinated by the way it continues to unlock breakthrough marketing opportunities that go beyond just exposure and sponsorships. It provides marketers with an ever-evolving set of tools we can use to organically reach consumers.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? This ages me a little, but David Fincher did an ad campaign for AT&T in the ’90s about predicting the technology that was about to change everyone’s lives—the internet, video conferencing, digital assistants, GPS, DVR/VOD, etc. The campaign was designed to look like a sci-fi movie, and got me so excited as a kid, thinking about all those innovations being available in my lifetime. Now, those predictions seem so quaint when you look back on that campaign, but it was truly innovative at the time in how cinematic and prescient it was. I was actually able to pitch and execute a 25th anniversary retrospective of that campaign when I worked on the AT&T account at Omnicom.