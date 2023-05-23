Coworking with Elyse Estrada

Each Tuesday, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Elyse Estrada is global CMO of Aleph, a digital-advertising company that connects “advertisers in emerging countries with the world’s leading digital platforms.” Earlier in her career, she held marketing positions at companies including H&M and Foursquare.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? When I worked at H&M, we partnered with David Beckham to create a line of men’s underwear and furnishings. The team in Sweden made a campaign video shot in black and white; it was David Beckham in boxer briefs. My response: This needs a global audience! I wanted to go big; Super Bowl. We knew the cost was high, so to track how well it did, we put a hashtag in the commercial—in the 80-year history of the brand, there was never anything more than the logo in a commercial, so this was a big deal.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I’m super passionate about people and the people that I’ve developed throughout my career. I really spend a lot of time developing talent, getting to know them, having relationships, and then figuring out how later in life, our careers, we can all come back together.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Google’s Year in Search at the end of each year makes me cry every single time.