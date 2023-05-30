Coworking with Jason Harris

Each Tuesday, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Jason Harris is co-founder and CEO of creative agency Mekanism. He is also the author of The Soulful Art of Persuasion and host of the podcast Soul & Science.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Creating “It’s On Us,” whose mission is to build the movement to combat campus sexual assault by engaging all students, including young men, and activating the largest student organizing program of its kind in grassroots awareness and prevention education programs. It has been running for almost a decade, and there are now chapters in all 50 states and over 500 colleges and universities.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Our recent OkCupid work because it positioned the dating app as the most inclusive app in the world. I love work that is inclusive and encourages everyone to be themselves.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Most: I think there are a lot of positive possibilities in AI. It’s a hot topic right now, but I think it will allow humans to do their jobs better. Work will always require a human touch, but AI can help with brainstorming, concepting, and analyzing data to make room for more creative brain power.

Least: Creators and reality stars building their personal brands that are built on a foundation of straw.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I was in four bands. I play bass guitar. Pop punk. None of them worked out, though, which is why I am filling out a Marketing Brew questionnaire.