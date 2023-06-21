Coworking with Jef Moore

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Jef Moore is group creative director at marketing agency Mosaic North America.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? Trust that I’ve tried to explain this to my dad, who was a human resources manager for 45 years, many times. The simplest way I’ve learned to put it is this: I spend a third of my day thinking of ideas, a third of my day writing them down, and a third of my day talking about them.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? They say you always remember your first love, and for me, my first big opportunity was pitching on a massive summer campaign for Heinz ketchup called the Heinz GIF Shop. The insight was that Heinz ketchup is the taste of summer in a bottle, so we thought, why not put some of people’s most iconic Canadian moments on the bottle inside the friendly confines of our keystone label. To take it a step further, we turned those personalized bottles into interactive GIFs using AR technology.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Apple: Think Different is still the holy grail, but I like campaigns that blur the lines between advertising and experiential. A few that I always reference are the Nike Chalkbot for its innovation, Skittles: The Musical for bravely hacking the system, Pedigree SelfieStix for being simple and clever, not complicated and expensive, and Burger King: The Stevenage Challenge for its way in at gaming—a space that’s hard to get into in a meaningful way.