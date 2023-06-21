Coworking with Maggie Malek

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Maggie Malek is North America president at Crispin Porter + Bogusky. She was previously CEO of MMI Agency, which recently combined with Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I have so many favorites. I love work that has a real thread, is intimately tied to the brand, and can be multigenerational and diverse. That goes back to the idea that we are here to understand how our brands can show up in people’s lives—that’s the business problem we are really trying to solve.

Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign is one that does that. It ties back to brand values for Nike, so it can come to life in so many spaces and places. From that one simple line, Nike can create iconic work that speaks to anyone who plays, regardless of sex, shape, size, or location.

Another campaign I love is from Heineken. This one actually is really sticking with me. As a gamer, I can attest to the insight that many gamers are highly social, and games create community to rally around with their loved ones and friends. This is often misunderstood, and gamers can be categorized as being loners. The recent Heineken ad, “Just Another Night Out,” both ties to the beer brand’s value of being there for a night out while also challenging convention around gamers being isolated.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I love gaming, live music, my dog, and the great outdoors.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Gaming and gaming. I feel like everyone is talking about the metaverse when we don’t even understand content in games. Let’s solve that first. So, gaming is what I am most and least optimistic about.