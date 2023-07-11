Coworking with Carrie Goggans

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Carrie Goggans is VP of client services at A Little Bird, a brand engagement agency.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Last year, we did a sampling tour for Yasso frozen Greek yogurt that spanned nine months, 13 cities, and 35 events. We were able to hand out over 740,000+ samples from our fully renovated ice cream truck. It was so fulfilling seeing consumers posing with our photo ops, sampling the product, and leaving with a smile on their faces.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The most recent ad campaign that I loved was Ocean Spray’s jiggle campaign. They took something that is not very exciting or aesthetically appealing (sorry, cranberry sauce) and made it fun and catchy.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I went to school for film and television production. After graduating from The University of Georgia, I moved out to Los Angeles and worked in reality and scripted television. After working on some gems like Bridezillas, Billy the Exterminator, Sex Sent Me to the ER, and many, many Hallmark movies, I made the move into marketing.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Despite the ongoing trend of companies investing heavily in social media and influencer marketing, I firmly believe in the power of hands-on product experience. Nothing sways consumers more than personally trying a product. So, while I acknowledge the value of digital strategies, I’m eager to see brands shift focus back to in-person sampling and exposure. Although I’m optimistic about this return to tangible marketing, I wish this shift were happening at a quicker pace.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? I listen to the NOSH podcast weekly to stay up-to-date on trends in the CPG and marketing space.