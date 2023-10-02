Coworking with Dina Rosenbloom

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Dina Rosenbloom is CMO of Hairstory, a hair-care brand. Previously, she held marketing roles at companies including Unilever and Creed.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Dove broke the mold in 2004 when they started to use real people for their Real Beauty campaign. It set a new standard in the beauty space, from mass to luxury. That was incredibly innovative at the time, and the standard that they created had staying power that altered the industry.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I love Burning Man and am a burner at heart. Luckily, I didn’t go this year, but I have been to Burning Man twice and attended several regional Burns over the years as well. I love the community and energy that can only be found there.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? The marketing trend that I am most optimistic about, which has led to a new way of approaching product development, is conscious consumerism. Consumers have voiced that they want products that are good for them and are safe to put in and on their bodies, faces, and hair, which has created a huge effect on the CPG industry in product development and marketing. This consumer mindset and their consciousness of the products used is the foundation of Hairstory and its mission as a sustainable brand to eliminate harsh detergents and chemicals from haircare. I think the fact that we’re moving more and more in a clean direction speaks to the power of consumers, and it’s a trend that I hope stays.

The current trend that I am least optimistic about and honestly hate is the pantless trend that we are seeing in fashion, both on the runway and on the streets—in some fashion-forward celebrity corners. Hopefully, it will just be a flash in the pan and we can move on to something new soon.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? I love Julia Louis Dreyfus’s Wiser Than Me podcast, and while it isn’t inherently a marketing podcast, I think that the interviews she conducts with female icons provide so many incredible insights that can be translated into the marketing space. I also enjoy The goop Podcast and love that it’s so varied. She interviews so many interesting experts across various specializations. I’ve learned so many incredible insights, observations, and cultural obscurities through The goop Podcast.