Coworking with Pamela Drucker Mann

Pamela Drucker Mann is global CRO at Condé Nast. She’s held several roles at the media company since joining more than a decade ago.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? This goes a while back but several years ago, my team and I worked really hard to launch our Condé Nast “Next Gen” marketing campaign. It marked the first time that we launched a campaign for the company rather than the individual brands. We highlighted all of the incredible up-and-coming creatives—people like Will Welch from GQ. It was such a labor of love and really showcased our amazing talent, so many of whom are superstars in their own right today. Similarly, I loved working on launching the brand Them, which is a platform for all of the bold and rebellious ways that LGBTQ+ people are reshaping our world every day. I have such a passion for this brand and the important role it plays in our cultural conversation. I think what both of these projects had in common is that we were starting from scratch and partnering with our editorial team to build up brands and creatives who had the power to shape the future.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? My life outside of work is almost as crazy as my work life. My wife and I are so lucky to have three amazing boys, and we have finally added another girl to our family—our new cat, JJ.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am really eager to see how we can leverage AI more, especially when it comes to getting our brands in front of more consumers.

But more immediate, I think the current shift toward the attention economy is one that’s been long overdue. Performance marketing is no longer really performing. Business outcomes need to be measured on impact and not just on reach.

That’s why we’ve been doubling down on live moments—consider the viral immediacy of celebrities on the red carpet as a great example. The Vanity Fair Oscar Party delivered 2.2 billion global social media impressions, September’s Vogue World in London had 93 million global views in the first week across all brands and platforms, and Vogue’s Met Live was No. 1 trending on YouTube. At the end of the day, culture is the new KPI, and it’s critical for marketers to lean in.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? I’d listen to anything that Kara Swisher does.