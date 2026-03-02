Make creator marketing count

What’s Inside Table of Contents Chapter One Introduction Creator marketing is no longer optional. But in a low-trust, high-noise media world, doing it well takes more than throwing money at creators. This chapter explains why the old playbook is broken and what needs to change now. Jump to section Chapter two The Starting Line We asked over 250 marketers how they’re using creators today. The answer? Creator marketing is mainstream, budgets are climbing, and creators carry the top of the funnel. But what's missing? This chapter dives into the opportunities for brands. Jump to section Chapter three The Forces Shaping the Brand/Creator Relationship Creators don’t control culture; communities do. And bigger audiences don’t guarantee impact. This chapter breaks down the forces pushing brands toward trust, niche communities, and smarter creator partnerships. Jump to section Chapter four How to Get Started New to creator marketing or ready to level up? This chapter breaks down how to start small, scale smart, and turn creators into long-term growth engines. Jump to section Chapter five The Takeaway Creators aren’t a tactic. They’re a way of working. This chapter distills what brands need to do differently to stay relevant and move faster to capitalize on the creator opportunity. Jump to section ← →

Chapter One Introduction Back To Top Why are we having this conversation now? We have news for you: Creator marketing has officially graduated from experiment to essential. In less than a decade, it’s gone from a test-and-learn channel for a few companies to a core part of modern brand building and pipeline generation. But this shift is happening against an increasingly complicated backdrop. Trust in business and institutions is near record lows, making it harder for brands to connect in a way that feels real.

Social platforms have linked the world while, at the same time, pulling it apart.

And whether you intend it or not, creators talk about your brand, both good and bad. Marketers also face growing pressure to show the brand and business impact of creator programs. Not just because the level of investment demands it, but because, as with any channel, it’s essential to understand exactly what drives success (and where it drops off). Traditional media metrics rarely tell the full story, and influencer measurement is notoriously difficult. So while it’s true that when creator marketing works, it really works, separating signal from noise is what turns a good moment into a scalable channel. This moment requires a new way of working with creators And so as more industries begin testing creator and influencer marketing, Morning Brew Inc., Tracksuit, and Ekimetrics came together to share what we’ve learned about working with creators (and marketers). Winning here isn’t always just about budget. It is about a mindset shift that requires new muscle and new ways of approaching media strategy, measurement, creative collaboration, and more. Together, we wanted to understand not just why creators work but how more brands can work with them. So we asked marketers themselves. What you’ll see is the findings from our latest research, powered by the Breakroom, a survey of more than 250 marketing leaders across industries and conversations with creators, operators, and domain experts showing where there’s untapped opportunity and what slows brands down. Let’s get into it. Inside The Breakroom The Breakroom is Morning Brew’s proprietary community of 10,000+ subscribers across industries. It’s where we test ideas, gather insights, and track how marketing mindsets are shifting in real time. This survey reflects what those marketers are thinking about the creator economy in 2026.

Chapter Two The Starting Line Back To Top Big brands have already proven what happens when creators aren’t just a nice-to-have but a real engine for growth. Ekimetrics’ full-funnel measurement found that influencer marketing consistently ranked among the top tactics driving sales for the Estée Lauder Companies in the early years of measuring its impact. Today, influencer marketing still earns its keep, consistently performing across the portfolio. But big brands aren’t the whole story. We wanted to know how everyone else is navigating the creator economy. So we asked more than 250 marketers across industries how they’re approaching the creator economy. Here’s the headline. Creator marketing is no longer a niche tactic for beauty and CPG. It’s gone mainstream. 66% of marketers already use creators, and another 10% plan to start in 2026. And budgets are rising fast. 50% expect creators to be a core or secondary channel next year, up 14% YoY. Creators aren’t the experiment anymore. They’re becoming the playbook. But scale brings pressure. Marketers aren’t just asked to tap into the creator economy; they’re asked to prove the business impact behind it. And that’s where the story gets interesting. The Tension From Our Research Creators do all the heavy lifting at the top of the funnel, but hardly anyone’s asking them to drive the outcomes that keep business leaders up at night—driving sales. Marketers say they use creators for... Brand Awareness 82% Community Engagement 47% Credibility & Trust 46% But when asked about their goals BEYOND creators... Brand Awareness 54% Direct Sales 54% → And yet, only... 29% Use creators for direct sales Translation? Creators do all the heavy lifting at the top of the funnel, but hardly anyone’s asking them to drive the outcome that keeps business leaders up at night. It’s not because creators can’t influence purchase. They can. They do. It’s that teams hesitate to set sales goals when they can’t measure them confidently. 42% of respondents cite measurement as their biggest barrier, outranking concerns about cost and low engagement. Until brands build clearer tracking, sales will stay the goal marketers care about but hesitate to use creators for. So what makes a good creator campaign? Across nearly every category, the same performance levers show up. “Trust” and “relatability” are powerful drivers of conversion, according to Tracksuit’s dataset of over 13,000 brands. Ekimetrics sees the same pattern globally. These aren’t nice-to-haves. They’re the things that move people from “I know you” to “I’m choosing you.” And creators are one of the most effective ways brands can move the needle on those metrics. Survey respondents also understand the importance of creator-brand fit. 68% say it’s their top vetting requirement. And an IPA benchmark study across 144 brands and £133m in influencer spend shows why. When a creator’s content aligns with a brand’s values and audience interests, conversion doesn’t just rise. It jumps roughly 3x. So you want to pick creators who authentically align with what you (and your customers) believe in. But there’s a gap between believing in authenticity and actually enabling it. 93% of marketers say creator campaigns work best when creators use their own voice. Yet many teams still struggle to let creators lead. 36% say giving creators control feels risky. And the current workflow reflects that. A mix of partial co-creation, detailed briefs, and restricted creative freedom dominates. Only 7% of marketers offer full creative control. The disconnect is clear. Marketers want authentic partnerships. They just haven’t built the systems for letting creators be authentic. If you want a peek at what happens when it works, look at categories that have invested consistently. Beauty, fashion, and health brands have integrated creators into their core content engines, and the returns stack up. The IPA benchmark data shows that while short-term ROI for influencer marketing is similar to other channels, long-term ROI is 51% higher in the UK. That puts creators on par with print and TV and well ahead of paid social. But here’s the curveball. Only 12% of marketers in our survey say strong ROI is a benefit of creators. That tells us the belief in creators is high, but the way their impact is being measured undervalues their contributions. And that’s the real inflection point. The challenge isn’t whether creators work. It’s whether brands can quantify how they work. Until teams know what to measure and how to track it, creators will stay stuck in the awareness bucket even as the channel proves it can influence the full funnel. To understand what that evolution looks like, we first need to unpack the foundational shifts shaping smarter, more sustainable creator programs. Then we’ll break down how brands can put them to work. But first, a quick review. Six Major Marketing Takeaways 01 Creator marketing is now mainstream across industries, not a beauty-only play. 66% of marketers already use creators and another 10% plan to start in 2026. Creator budgets are rising across the board, and 50% expect creators to be a core or secondary channel next year. what this tells marketers Creator strategy is no longer optional. If you're not building one, you're already behind the curve. 02 Trust, relatability, and creator–brand fit drive conversion more than traditional media metrics. Tracksuit shows trust and reliability fuel conversion, and IPA data finds aligned creators deliver roughly 3x better results. what this tells marketers Picking the right creator matters far more than picking the cheapest impressions. 03 Marketers believe in authenticity but rarely create the conditions for it. 93% say campaigns work best when creators use their own voice, yet only 7% give full creative freedom. what this tells marketers Teams want authentic work but still operate with brand-protection reflexes that limit it. 04 There's a strategy–goal mismatch. Marketers rank brand awareness as creators' top use case (82%), but direct sales drops to just 29% despite being a top overall marketing goal. what this tells marketers Creators are being under-leveraged for outcomes they can actually influence, especially further down the funnel. 05 Measurement is the elephant in the room. 42% cite measurement as their top challenge, even as brands like Estée Lauder show that creators can drive major commercial impact. what this tells marketers You can't set real business goals for creators without the frameworks to prove they work. Fixing measurement is the next growth lever. 06 Data-driven creator selection is still the missing piece. Audience data (32%), brand safety (34%), and past performance (36%) are still falling behind when vetting creators, and only 10% cite data as a key success factor. what this tells marketers Most teams aren't matching creators to what they actually need to move. Pick creators based on the part of the funnel you're trying to lift, whether that's awareness, traffic, or conversion.

Chapter Three The Forces Shaping The Brand/Creator Relationship Back To Top Trends come and go. Campaign formats evolve, algorithms change, and a new “best practice” emerges every few months. But two forces consistently shape how brands and creators work together. Understanding them is key for any brand stepping into the creator economy. Communities, not creatives, control the conversation As American Eagle found out with the Sydney Sweeney jeans campaign, a campaign’s intent can (and will) be reshaped by an audience once it launches. Content rarely follows a linear path. People discover, remix, and respond in ways that no media plan can fully, well, plan for. And so, the best marketers build flexibility into their plans, with creators serving as both amplifiers and interpreters. Their closeness to their communities gives them a unique read on what will land and what won’t. For brands, it’s an opportunity and a test of comfort. Success means ceding a little control and embracing a little more co-creation. That means new briefing processes, clearer expectations, and relationships built on honesty rather than oversight. When done well, the results speak for themselves. The marketers we surveyed who reported success with creator campaigns are 1.7x more likely to let those creators ideate and create content than those who didn’t see success. Even in highly regulated spaces (think banking), global brands like Monzo are proving co-creation pays off. “Our customers are 100 times funnier than we’ll ever be,” the social media lead at Monzo said. By tapping straight into the consumer world (think memes and viral trends) Monzo’s social media presence helped positively shape brand associations. In the UK, Monzo’s consideration (an indication of purchase intent) increased from 22% (Oct. ’24) to 25% (Sept. ’25), according to Tracksuit data. By working with creators like Kait Park, who openly shares her financial ups and downs, Monzo found a new way to connect with younger audiences. What could have felt risky (a bank partnering with a creator who jokes about impulse shopping) instead delivered authentic storytelling and fresh creative insights that now inform the brand’s other campaigns. Creator communities can serve as a safe space to iterate, have fun, and push boundaries. Off the company’s owned channels, they create space to test and learn and bring that back to the business. The smartest marketers will use creators as a real-time read on what audiences actually care about. Scale ≠ success For years, brands treated scale like the only metric that mattered. The bigger the audience, the bigger the impact. But that thinking has aged out. Influence today isn’t about casting the widest net; it's about connecting with the communities that actually care. The real power sits inside smaller, high-trust pockets where creators show up consistently, build routines with their followers, and shape how people think day-to-day. Creator and brand strategist Eugene Healey, one of Tracksuit’s early partners, refers to this as “niche at scale,” where the path to mass relevance runs directly through clusters of hyperspecific communities. “Your brand is being built in the aggregate—when you buy my perspective, you’re likely buying the perspective of a bunch of other creators alongside mine. You’re creating a mosaic of different associations—a content universe.” That content universe is made up of many interconnected voices that, together, shape how your brand is understood. That mosaic is worth more than any one megaphone. This shift shows up clearly in categories like celebrity beauty. Tracksuit data shows that while brands like Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty lead in their category for being “trendy,” they score toward the bottom of the pack on trust and relatability. Attention is easy. Affinity is the hard part. And that’s where smaller creators win. That’s the model behind brands like Olipop, which built trust and cultural credibility by showing up across a wide range of creators and communities. Their strategy didn’t hinge on one creator. It hinged on many smaller ones, which ultimately drove stronger awareness, consideration, and long-term growth than any single spike in impressions ever could. You can see echoes of that same approach in modern media ecosystems, too. It’s the same engine that shaped Morning Brew’s own growth: Serve highly engaged communities, not the masses, and influence follows. Olipop’s strategy on TikTok and Instagram is to focus on Gen Z and Millennial women, and its strategy on YouTube is entirely different. The brand has partnered with Shanked, a creator-led scripted golf comedy on YouTube to reach male everyday golfers, as golf is a key category entry point for drinking soda. James Lynch, the co-creator of the Shanked series, says it’s not just product placement – Olipop has been baked into the YouTube series’ world and culture. By partnering with a range of creators from different demographics who reflect Olipop’s taste, trust, and lifestyle cues, Olipop doesn’t just reach the right consumers, it resonates with them. An unlock most marketers overlook: The next high-impact creator might already be inside the company. Employees at every level are building their own followings, sharing their expertise, and becoming trusted voices in their corners of the internet. When brands tap into this internal creator class, they get an immediate testing ground, richer employee engagement, and early signals before scaling an idea externally. It also helps the business get comfortable with a creator-led model by using voices they already know and trust. All of this represents a mindset shift. It asks marketers to value depth over breadth, relationships over transactions, and ongoing dialogue over one-off hits. Long-term creator partnerships make more sense because creators aren’t just distribution channels. They are consumers who’ve built a community of other consumers who trust them. Treating those relationships as partnerships, not campaigns, is ultimately how brands strengthen credibility and influence over time. The takeaway: Brands don’t need bigger creators. They need the right creators. The ones who sit inside the culture pockets their audience actually cares about today. Influence is getting more distributed, more personal, and more powerful. The brands that win will be the ones building with creators, not just buying from them. The new creator brief template The old creator brief is broken. We fixed it. Chapter Four How To Get Started Back To Top How can brands new to creator marketing learn both from those that have had success and from the very creators that are out in front of that opportunity? We’ve developed an iterative framework that will help marketers go from start to scale, fast. A Crawl, Walk, Run Framework Crawl Test with small-scale pilots to learn audience and creator fit. The abundance of creators can be daunting. That said, the rise of niche creators makes it easier to focus your energy. The trick is understanding how to find one and kick off a mutually beneficial relationship.

The trick is understanding how to find one and kick off a mutually beneficial relationship. Start with media organizations and/or agencies you know. These outlets understand your KPIs and can propose creator campaigns as part of a full-funnel, multi-product strategy, balancing creators with tried-and-true media tactics that can be measured, tracked, and converted on.

Creators within media companies may also have access to broader insights that enable stronger stories and better post-campaign learnings.

Choose individuals who value data at every step in the process and want to share back insights with your team that extend beyond one campaign. That data becomes a lever you can use to get cross-functional teams on board, driving value across the business and affirming creator marketing as a revenue engine versus a cost center.

Employees can also be a great way to stand up creator campaigns. Make sure you define what’s in it for them if and when they become externally facing brand ambassadors and share in product perks Walk Tap more creators but start to brief them differently Once you’ve piloted early creator campaigns (and identified the best way to share data from that work across the organization), you’re ready to level up. But the next challenge isn’t just scaling spend; it’s scaling trust.

Expanding your creator network means inviting more voices, more creative energy, and yes, more opinions into the room. But that only works if brands evolve how they brief, collaborate, and measure success. You can’t manage creators the way you manage an agency.

So, to help marketers evolve their ways of working, we consolidated insights from our marketer survey and tapped a few of our own creators to design a new briefing framework.

It flips the traditional top-down brief into a two-way tool kit that empowers creators to bring their perspective and helps brands get out of their own way.

The new creator brief gives brands a smarter starting point, one that prioritizes clarity, collaboration, and cultural fluency over control.

But even the best brief is just the beginning. The real growth happens in what comes after.

Once the campaign wraps, schedule a conversation with your creator partners…not a post-mortem, a dialogue.

This step might sound optional, but it’s where the best insights hide. Treat it like R&D. Every creator you work with is a focus group, strategist, and trend antenna rolled into one. Their perspective can make your next campaign faster, smarter, and more effective. Run Treat creators as strategic engines, from transactional one-offs to long-term partnerships. When you move from briefing creators to building with creators, everything changes. Brands leading in the creator marketing space are the ones tapping into those individuals’ creative intelligence. The value, as Morning Brew Inc. creator and branded content producer Henrik Blix sees it, is serving as an early mirror for brands. “We show you how people actually see your product, not how you hope they see it. That kind of outside perspective can be uncomfortable, but it’s brand development gold if you’re willing to listen.”

In the Run phase, creators inform positioning, codevelop campaigns, and even influence product or thought leadership strategy. A feedback loop between brand and culture that makes every campaign sharper, faster, and more relevant.

If you’re in B2B, finance, or another “serious” category, this is your opening. Your competitors probably still cling to the same playbook they wrote in 2015. Creator-led storytelling is your chance to leap ahead.

Input from a growing creator network also gives brands an opportunity to rethink their competition. Your rivals aren’t the other firms in your category. They’re the other accounts in your audience’s feed.

Your brand isn’t fighting for share of wallet; it’s fighting for share of thumb.

Creators know what stops the scroll. Respect that. Trust that. And make attention your new benchmark. Regardless of where you are on your creator journey, you know full-funnel measurement isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s the grown-up move. It shows the real value creators bring and gives you confidence to make calls that actually ladder up to your goals. Think of it as a multi-stage framework plugged straight into your MMM. Because it’s way too easy to fixate on metrics with zero real-world impact, especially the so-called vanity metrics that look shiny but don’t move business outcomes. With full-funnel, integrated measurement, you see how influencer efforts echo across the entire funnel. That way you can stop reacting to noise and start making decisions that build long-term, compounding marketing momentum.

Chapter Five The Takeaway Back To Top Every brand wants to move faster. Every team wants to make work that lands harder. But speed and impact don’t come from more processes. They come from more trust. Creators have proven they can deliver reach, relevance, and results. What’s next is trusted partnership. The brands that will win are the ones that move beyond managing creators to building with them, integrating their perspective into everything from storytelling to strategy. So as you rethink how your brand shows up in this next era of creator marketing, keep these principles front and center: The New Creator Effectiveness Principles Collaboration over control The strongest creator work comes from trust. Trade micromanagement for alignment. Focus on shared vision, not shared spreadsheets. Aim for easy to execute Don't let processes get in the way of production. Get the basics right—the right formats, the right files, the right creative freedom as you build new muscle and bring more of the business into the fold. Keep it human This is still a relationship business. Build partnerships, not transactions. Listening, curiosity, and humility keep creators coming back. Measure your impact Because the more you spend, the more you'll need to know the impact you're driving. And the more you measure, the more you'll be able to understand, steer, and value those relationships. Creator marketing isn’t a new tactic. It’s a new operating system for how brands connect, communicate, and create. The most effective teams will be the ones that rewire their internal habits to match the speed and authenticity of the people they work with. And the brands that build for collaboration (not just campaigns) will move faster, create smarter, and stay relevant longer.