Musk to advertisers: Pay up, please

Twitter appears to be requiring companies to pay before *checks notes* they can spend money on the platform.

Starting today, companies that want to advertise on Twitter will be required to purchase either Twitter Blue, the platform’s $8-a-month subscription tier, or the company’s B2B offering, Verified Organizations, which costs $1,000 a month, to run ads on the platform, according to an email sent by the company.

The email, which Marketing Brew reviewed, noted that advertisers already spending more than $1,000 per month on ads on the platform will not be required to pay to advertise “at this time.”

“This change aligns with Twitter’s broader verification strategy: to elevate the quality of content on Twitter and enhance your experience as a user and advertiser,” the email, which was first reported by social media consultant Matt Navarra, read.

Just last year, Twitter was offering a fire sale, offering to match up to 100% of ad spend if advertisers reached a certain spending threshold, Marketing Brew first reported.

After an exodus last fall, it’s unclear exactly how many advertisers have flocked back to Twitter. At a conference earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk emphasized the importance of free speech on the platform.

“It’s totally cool to say that you want to have your advertising appear in certain places of Twitter and not in other places,” he said, per the Wall Street Journal. “But it is not cool to say what Twitter will do. And if that means losing advertising dollars, we’ll lose them. But freedom of speech is paramount.”