Privacy news from the week

Indiana could become the seventh state to pass privacy legislation.

The state’s Consumer Data Protection Act is sitting on the governor’s desk and, if it passes, would mirror privacy laws in Iowa, Virginia, and Utah. It would go into effect at the start of 2026 and allow residents to prohibit the sale of their personal info and opt out of targeted advertising.

Elsewhere, privacy lawyers have landed in Nashville, looking for a deal on cowboy boots they’ll never wear again. Last week, the Tennessee state senate passed a privacy bill called the Information Protection Act.

In broad strokes, the law raises protections for consumers and would give Tennessee residents the ability to opt out of targeted advertising reliant on personal data, so long as it hasn’t been either aggregated or “de-identified” (as is also the case with Indiana’s bill).

At the national level: US Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) reintroduced the Online Privacy Act last week, which would establish an “independent agency” called the Digital Privacy Agency responsible for enforcing privacy compliance. The bill seeks to create a “federal floor” for privacy across the country, allowing individual states to step in and increase protections.