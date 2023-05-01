Privacy news this week

If you missed last week’s newsletter, Washington State passed a law that will curb the collection and sale of healthcare data. Most of the My Health, My Data act will go into effect in 2024 and could have “profound” impacts on digital advertising, a privacy lawyer told us.

Read our Q&A with Washington State Rep. Vandana Slatter, who introduced the bill.

So what? The bill’s passage could inspire other states to follow suit. Nevada’s senate passed a similar bill last week that would require businesses to acquire consumers’ consent before collecting and sharing their health data.

Elsewhere: In that other Washington, the House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing on “addressing America’s data privacy shortfalls” as Congress mulls various privacy-related bills.

“Consumers are, increasingly, every day, concerned about their inability to protect their private information,” Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky said during the hearing.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) reintroduced the Kids PRIVACY Act, a bill that seeks to add more protections to kids online, last week.