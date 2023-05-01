YouTube pitches Shorts at the NewFronts

YouTube Shorts, the kinda-sorta-but-definitely-not-TikTok clone, is getting updates for advertisers, YouTube announced at its NewFronts presentation.

At the platform’s annual dog and pony show Monday, YouTube said it would expand the tools advertisers can use to buy inventory across Shorts. For the most part, advertisers can still only buy Shorts through tools that allocate spend across various YouTube and Google properties.

The new stuff: Google is expanding the audiences that advertisers can now reach through Shorts. Later this year, advertisers will be able to buy Shorts inventory through what’s called Video reach campaigns, which are optimized for brand awareness. YouTube is also piloting a program built on its YouTube Select buying tools, which reserve ad inventory in the most popular channels on the platform. Advertisers will now be able to buy Shorts inventory via YouTube Select, allowing them to reach viewers when they first open Shorts.