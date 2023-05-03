Twitter and NBCUniversal renew Olympics partnership

Twitter and NBCUniversal are teaming up (again) on Olympics coverage ahead of the 2024 games in Paris.

As part of the deal, the network, which has exclusive rights to broadcast the games through 2032, will share highlights from the games on the platform and create a daily live Twitter show.

From NBCU’s press release: “This expanded partnership demonstrates the value of big media and big tech aligning to super-serve audiences the content they love and want, while providing incremental reach and scale for advertisers.”

So what? Well, not too many advertisers are bragging about their deals with Twitter. The platform’s ad revenue is forecast to decline by 28.6% to $1.68 billion this year, according to Insider Intelligence.

With that said: The news isn’t completely shocking, considering that Elon Musk appeared onstage with NBCU chair of global advertising and partnerships Linda Yaccarino at a Miami ad conference last month. Yaccarino was also among the first ad executives to voice support for Musk as other advertisers pulled away from the platform, saying Musk just needed time to “learn advertising” and that she wouldn’t “bet against him,” Deadline reported.