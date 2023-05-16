Univision will broadcast the Super Bowl in Spanish

Super Bowl LVIII is coming to Univision.

TelevisaUnivision, which operates the country’s largest TV network for Hispanic audiences, brokered a deal with the NFL and CBS to present a Spanish-language broadcast of that other football game on Univision in 2024, it announced during its annual upfronts presentation to advertisers Tuesday. The company has also secured Spanish-language rights to next year’s Copa América football tournament.

The sports rights announcements capped off an upfront presentation more than a year removed from the nearly $5 billion merger combining Univision and Televisa into one of the world’s largest Spanish-language media companies. The presentation, held Tuesday at Pier 36 in Manhattan, heavily emphasized the growth and buying power of Hispanic audiences.

The most important stat: TelevisaUnivision is the No. 1 network for Gen Z, regardless of language, Nacho Mayer, president of Univision’s US networks, said. “We have always known that our community is a sleeping giant. Well, guess what? We’re awake, and the world is finally ready for us,” he said.

Donna Speciale, president of ad sales and marketing, shared some additional numbers: Hispanic audiences account for 28% of box office revenue, 57% of growth in luxury auto sales, and 43% of growth in banking services, she said.

Speak my language: Speciale also pitched advertisers on the benefit of reaching bilingual audiences in Spanish instead of relying solely on English-language ads. “You have an audience that speaks two languages, yet you only want to advertise to them in the one they speak at work—not the one they speak at home, not the one in their favorite music,” she said. “You need to resonate to grow, and we speak the language of growth.”

Count them up: Speciale also touched on the longstanding issue of undercounting Hispanic audiences. TelevisaUnivision’s audience is 29% larger than current Nielsen metrics account for, Speciale said, and up to 40% of Hispanic audiences are missing from other third-party datasets. The network has taken steps to rectify that, including through its own household data graph, which the company says includes “nearly 100% of Hispanic households in the US,” and is being used by more than 150 advertisers. Speciale urged advertisers to embrace Nielsen’s not-yet-accredited big data set as a way to rectify the problem.