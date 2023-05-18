Talking Love Wellness with Lo Bosworth

When Love Wellness founder Lo Bosworth began talking about vaginal health on her Instagram account in 2016, the same year she founded the company, she had her fair share of critics.

“Everybody I knew was laughing at me behind my back, and journalists were writing snarky articles about me,” she told the audience at Marketing Brew’s summit, The Brief.

Now, her products are sold at retailers including Ulta and Target. Bosworth’s interest in the health and wellness space stemmed from her own health problems, which she said were being exacerbated by ingredients in the legacy drugstore products that dominated the women’s personal-care market. Through her experiences, she began Love Wellness, a brand that specializes in “doctor-developed” products for women ranging from probiotics to daily multivitamins.

At The Brief, Bosworth sat down with Minda Smiley, editor of Marketing Brew, to talk about her company’s marketing and messaging, embracing her personal narrative as part of the brand, and using social media to its advantage.

To be frank

During the discussion, Bosworth said that having open conversations around women’s health is a large part of the Love Wellness brand. For instance, Bosworth talks about the fact that she has dealt with UTIs, yeast infections, and BV on the brand’s Instagram.

“Once you are in the category for long enough, and once you do this for long enough, I think you realize the opportunity that you have to really educate consumers about their bodies and truly make a difference in their day-to-day health,” she said.

Earlier this year, Bosworth brought on Maria Dempsey to serve as CEO of Love Wellness. Dempsey, who has previously held marketing positions at brands like Lancôme and Clarins. Dempsey said the company’s efforts to destigmatize conversations around women’s health will remain a crucial part of Love Wellness moving forward.

“The beautiful part of the brand is Lo’s connection with her community and her honesty and her authenticity,” she said.

Bosworth said she’s been able to position the brand as authentic since her own personal story is at the heart of it.

“If you tell your own story and create your own narrative, and you do not deviate from that, that becomes your story,” she said. “That becomes the way that the world perceives you and interacts with you. And so I think in that way, because it has been an authentic story from the very beginning and because we’ve been doing it for so long, it’s different than, you know, a private-equity company decides, ‘Oh, we’re gonna make a women’s wellness company in 2023. Maybe we’ll put a celebrity founder in front of it and see how it goes.’”

Reaching out

Bosworth said embracing emerging trends within TikTok, where the brand has more than 70,000 followers, and within the influencer space has impacted the brand’s marketing efforts as well.

“I think TikTok has changed the marketing game, possibly forever,” she said. “Even a year ago, I think consumers were much more inclined to respond to beautiful glossy advertising, the traditional beauty stuff that you’ve seen for most of your life, and now that doesn’t work. Now, you need weird, you need cringy, you need uncomfortable, and we as a brand are trying to wrap our arms around that in a way that still feels on-brand, which is definitely a challenge.”

She noted that nanoinfluencers and microinfluencers have been “more meaningful than macro for the most part” at Love Wellness.

Currently, Love Wellness customers are in their “20s and 30s,” according to Dempsey. But in the future, the company could start to target a broader age range.