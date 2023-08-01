Coworking with Gita Rebbapragada

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I believe it was one year ago that P&G published an ad called “The Name” during AAPI Heritage Month. The ad focused on how a name can make you feel different, but also be a source of pride, identity and strength. As a relatively new mom that also happens to have a 23-letter name, you can imagine this deeply resonated with me on a personal level. But as a marketing professional, I was also struck at how clearly and focused a central insight came to life in this campaign. It was an excellent reminder that the best advertising does not feel like advertising, and knowing your target audience on a deeply emotional level is the source of great ideation.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I learned how to read music before I learned to read words, and started playing piano at the age of 3. To this day, piano is my antidote to clearing my head after a stressful day. I recently bought an antique Steinway and have aspirations of learning how to restore old pianos.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? More than just marketing—although central to many of the success stories—is the podcast How I Built This from NPR, where entrepreneurs talk about how they built some of the most iconic brands in the world. Also check out Uncharted Ground from Stanford Social Innovation Review—such inspiring stories and lessons we can learn regardless of whether you are a social entrepreneur, a CMO of a fandom brand, or the CEO of a Fortune 100 company.