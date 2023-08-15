Coworking with Sarah Schmidt

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Sarah Schmidt is VP of marketing and communications at Subtext, a platform that helps companies connect with audiences via text.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? The SMS campaign we recently launched with the Washington Post was a really fun and exciting project. The campaign was “Live Better with Little Effort,” which was an SMS course that delivered fun and easy ways to improve your living space. This was the first campaign that exclusively used Subtext’s auto-replies feature, which allows subscribers to choose their own adventure through the four categories: cleaning, organizing, houseplant care, and DIY projects. The goal was to engage new and younger audiences with the Washington Post in a fun and informative way. The campaign has been a huge success. The team built a large subscriber base and was able to deliver personalized content based on what each individual subscriber was most interested in.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I was in a curling league in Prospect Park for three years. If you’ve ever followed the Winter Olympics, you probably saw it on TV 24/7. I swear, it’s harder than it looks.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The “Got Milk?” campaign will always be one of my favorites. I love the impact that the milk-mustache print campaign had on the ’90s. How rare is it that an ad campaign becomes a collector’s item. I remember people ripping out the ads that featured their favorite celebrities and putting them into binders that they’d carry around with them.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? Minority Report is a must!