Coworking with Beth Wade

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Beth Wade is global CMO at VMLY&R. She served as CMO of VML before its merger with Y&R.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of my favorite projects for VMLY&R was creating our Re/Imagine Client Event Series. We’ve hosted many inspiring speakers including Kara Swisher, Scott Galloway, and Arthur Brooks over the last two years.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? My current favorite ad campaign is “Jen AI” with Virgin Voyages. It gives me a good laugh every time I watch it.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I love animals, especially my dog Ollie.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? One trend that I am optimistic about is humor in advertising—let's get back to sharing a laugh and smile together. One trend I'm less excited about...VR. People are craving in-person experiences...case in point, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? Pivot podcast!