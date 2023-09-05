Coworking with Georges Tertois

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Georges Tertois is co-founder and general manager of Eidgensi, a creative media agency based in London.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The Guardian’s “The Three Little Pigs” ad. Honestly, I think this campaign was a little ahead of its time; the ad flipped a common story that we probably all know and love from our childhoods completely on its head. When it comes down to it, marketing is about how you convey a story. As marketers, we have to keep on flipping the script, changing what we create as either technology or the audience’s needs change and evolve.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? I’m a geek, basically, and I love history, especially ancient societies and their mythologies. I really love Stephen Fry’s take on the ancient Greek classics. My partner got me a signed copy of his book, which I didn’t realize I needed or wanted until I had it!

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m excited about AI. There’s a lot of fear around its implementation within the marketing world, but AI is not going to take people’s jobs, it’s just going to make us faster and more effective.

I think of it like this: if I have the best golf clubs in the world, and I’m playing a round against Tiger Woods, and he has rusty old clubs, he’s still going to beat me every time. Skilled and driven people are always going to win, and good tools just enhance their capabilities. So, ultimately, if you’re talented, you work hard, and you understand how to leverage AI tools, you’ll be more effective than ever.

The metaverse, however, doesn’t get me excited. I think a lot of people made strategic decisions on the metaverse at a time when Covid had disrupted user behavior, and so it’s unsurprising that many are now pulling their metaverse projects.

I just don’t think the idea of VR has grabbed consumers. I’m a big believer in real people and real experiences, and while AR might be a great way to complement these, VR closes you off too much. For brands, there’s also a high barrier for entry to build these experiences.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? Marketing School by Neil Patel and Eric Siu is great for those new to the space. Daily 10-minute episodes break down various marketing topics—from SEO to email marketing—offering practical and actionable advice for beginners right through to advanced marketers.