Amazon puts media buying business up for review

Amazon is putting its media buying business under an agency review, Marketing Brew has learned.

The company spent about $20 billion on advertising and promotions in 2022, an industry record, according to Ad Age. That means it will most likely be a hot pitch for agencies vying for its business.

IPG Mediabrands has served as Amazon’s global media buyer since 2017, according to Ad Age. When asked for a comment from IPG, Marketing Brew was referred to an Amazon spokesperson.

“As part of our regular course of business, we routinely review existing business relationships with third-party vendors and partners, and based on those reviews, may decide to solicit proposals from vendors interested in working with us,” Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesperson, told Marketing Brew over email. “We look forward to the proposal process in this case and will evaluate the right next steps for our businesses once we’ve reviewed submissions.”