Coworking with Jessica Sutherland

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Jessica Sutherland is the director of integrated marketing at the location-sharing app Life360. She’s also held marketing positions at Care.com and CVS Health, and she serves on the planning board in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Guiding our marketing org to an integrated marketing approach instead of a siloed goal approach. Working with all the different arms of marketing and creative really motivates me and makes my day more enjoyable because I learn a lot from all the experiences and backgrounds the larger marketing team has. It’s also extremely rewarding to see one nugget of an idea take flight across a variety of marketing channels.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Is it too cliche to say Barbie? Even though it had an insane budget, the depth that campaign reached was nothing I’ve ever seen before. It was such a niche message that they made work across different events, markets, channels, audiences. Just perfection.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: That the incredible support of my husband allows me to not only work hard at my day job, but also be an elected town government member, coach my kid’s soccer team, and still find time for myself. Balance doesn’t exist, but making an impact and filling your cup can coexist.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Transparency. Gen Z is holding brands accountable for not only being truthful and transparent, but for making a positive impact on society. Sometimes I get sad about the negative impacts marketing has had historically, but consumers are forcing change of old mindsets and it’s very exciting to see.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Marketing is about leadership and being brave enough to take risks, so although it’s not specific to marketing, anything Brené Brown—TED talks and books—would help marketers.