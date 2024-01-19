Coworking with Julie Triolo

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Julie Triolo is SVP, global marketing and research at Vevo. Before joining Vevo, she worked in high-level marketing roles at WarnerMedia and Warner Bros. Discovery, Activision Blizzard Media, and Yahoo.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? The HBO Max with Ads launch was a very rewarding experience. With a customer at the center of our strategy, we delivered to the marketplace an uncompromising product that served as a gold standard in streaming for both brands and fans. Combining fearless, groundbreaking storytelling with an iconic, beloved catalog of content, we captured the hearts and minds of fans, who quickly transformed into engaged viewers and loyal subscribers. I loved that project because I worked with such a talented group of marketers who were all tightly aligned.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Flamin’ Hot University (FU) with Megan Thee Stallion. Shout-out to my alma mater, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the brainchild behind this campaign. This was another campaign with a customer at the center of the experience, with every channel purposefully activated for maximum impact. Every touchpoint is brought to life starting with a fun and playful anthem video introducing the double entendre of FU, a website destination complete with courses and music videos, and a fund to help end student debt for a collection of graduating seniors that qualify, and of course hosted by one of our music faves, Megan Thee Stallion. Cheers to you, FU!

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: There’s so much more to discover about the humans behind their LinkedIn profiles. Two standouts for me are that I won my fantasy football league this year, and that, as rare as it is, both of my kids were born on their due dates.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? AI for both. As with every tool, it can be used for good and bad. Generative AI undoubtedly has the power to change the world. That power can be harnessed for good when it’s in the right hands with proper governance; however, it also has the power to fuel nefarious intent. With the level of uncertainty on how and under what restrictions this tech trend is rolling out, it is both the thing I’m most optimistic about and equally the least.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I can’t get enough of the Pivot podcast with Scott Galloway and Kara Swisher. Their fearless approach to providing their informed opinions across the media, marketing, advertising, and tech landscape is unmatched. It’s insightful, witty, and wildly informative.