Advertisers spent a record $225 billion on online ads last year
Search and display ads continue to bring in the bulk of digital ad spend, according to new data from IAB.
Despite industry uncertainty around proposed privacy legislation, loss of attribution, and general economic uneasiness, advertisers continued to pile money into online advertising.
$$$$: Advertisers spent a record-setting $225 billion on digital advertising in the US last year, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, which on Tuesday published a report on online advertising revenue. The IAB worked with the firm PwC on the report.
It’s still a bit of a slowdown compared to previous years, growing 7.3% year over year compared to a 10.8% increase between 2021 and 2022.
- Perhaps unsurprisingly, retail media revenue popped 16.3% YoY, reaching $43.7 billion in 2023.
- Video advertising revenue jumped 10.6% YoY, rising to $52.1 billion, with streaming contributing about $22 billion, and the IAB expects continued investments in live-streamed sports to keep the category humming.
- Social advertising grew 8.7% YoY to $64.9 billion.
- Audio advertising grew 18.9%, reaching nearly $7 billion. That’s a lotta podcast ads.
Now searching: Search and display advertising, the bread and butter of the digital ad ecosystem, grew 5.2% to $88.8 billion, and 4% to $66 billion, respectively.
Takeaways: Going into a rapidly changing year as a whole, advertisers are having to contend with changes coming from inside the industry itself, the report points out: Google and Apple are continuing to invest in privacy-preserving technology, including Google’s phase-out of third-party cookies and Apple’s limitations on data collection across iOS devices.
