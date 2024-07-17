Apple turns to Taboola to sell ads

There’s chum in them thar iPhones.

Content recommendation giant Taboola reached a deal with Apple to handle the ad inventory for Apple’s News and Stocks apps, Axios reported this week.

As part of the deal, Taboola, which is best known for its chumboxes found at the bottom of many publishers’ websites, will sell ads that run in the apps’ main feeds, as well as within articles for select publishers, according to Axios. Taboola will operate native advertising placements inside the apps that are intended to blend in with the surrounding content.

So what? The companies, one a premier tech company with a (nearly) bulletproof brand and one an ad tech giant partially responsible for littering the internet with clickbait, make for strange bedfellows.

It could be that Apple may need a little help to bring its nascent ad network, which is primarily mobile-based, up to speed, Axios noted.

Apple is expected to bring in around $10.3 billion in ad revenue this year—that’s only about 5% of the size of Google’s ad business, which should earn $189 billion in the same time frame, per eMarketer.

Previously, NBCU had an exclusive deal to sell ads for Apple’s in-app inventory. The broadcaster will still work with Apple.

Taboola’s stock jumped more than 20% after the announcement.