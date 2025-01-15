The Trade Desk buys ad-tech intelligence firm Sincera

The Trade Desk, one of the largest demand-side platforms not named Google, has acquired the ad-tech data platform Sincera, the companies announced Wednesday.

The terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of the year, were not disclosed. As part of the arrangement, Sincera’s co-founder and CEO, Mike O’Sullivan, will report directly to The Trade Desk’s CEO, Jeff Green.

Sincera, which was founded in 2022, collects, organizes, and untangles the weedy supply chain of the programmatic ecosystem. It operates a platform that can unpack information, including a given publisher’s ad-tech stack or how many alternative IDs are actually being bid on.

Ad-tech companies can use this data to find the “competitive gaps” between companies, O’Sullivan told Marketing Brew in 2023.

The Trade Desk has worked with Sincera in the past, using the firm’s data to inform its Sellers and Publishers Report, a curated tally of what it considers “premium” inventory. In a press release announcing the deal, the companies said that Sincera’s tools “will help advertisers get the clearest perspective on what they are buying” and “empower publishers to provide the right range of data signals to maximize advertising demand and ad fill rates.”

It’s unclear exactly what the deal will mean for other ad-tech platforms’ access to Sincera; in an email, Melinda Zurich, The Trade Desk’s VP of communications, said the company "won’t stop working with ad-tech companies” but will “evolve the way we work with them.”

“With this acquisition, we will scale the impact of Sincera in a way that will upgrade programmatic performance for everyone, and especially the quality of data signals that advertisers get from publishers,” Green said in the press release.

Rare deal: The Trade Desk isn’t often a buyer. This is only the platform’s second-ever acquisition after purchasing AdBrain in 2017, Digiday noted.