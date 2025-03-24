What advertisers should know about privacy laws
Advertisers are navigating an increasingly complex privacy landscape as federal efforts stall. While Congress struggles to pass comprehensive privacy legislation, states continue to introduce their own regulations, creating a patchwork of laws with unique challenges. With uncertainty around federal action, privacy experts advise advertisers to focus on state-level compliance while anticipating further regulatory shifts.
Read this deep dive to learn:
- The current state of federal privacy legislation and its stagnation.
- How state-level privacy laws are evolving and becoming more complex.
- Key details on new and upcoming state privacy laws, including Maryland’s strict data minimization rules.
- The challenges and uncertainties surrounding privacy regulation at the federal level.