Coworking with Stephanie DiPisa

Stephanie DiPisa is the founder and CEO of Solara Suncare. Prior to founding Solara, she worked with brands including Pampers, Hyatt, Gillette, and HP as a media and brand marketing strategist.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? My favorite Solara project (outside of our brand launch) was formulating and launching our newest product, Good Karma, the first-ever mineral-only sunscreen body oil. We always put the customer at the center when we approach innovation, and this was the best example of that! There are so many products launching daily that are the exact same concepts in different packaging. We always like to create something with a twist of innovation that isn’t like everything [else], and to do that, we really listened to what our customer actually wanted and what they felt didn’t already exist. For over a year we heard that the only oil sunscreens on the market were chemical-based, and they craved the same luxurious experience but in a mineral-only sunscreen that feels (and smells) equally luxurious and is meant for sensitive skin. Taking on this challenge took us two years of pushing to innovate in both product and positioning, and the result was well worth it.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? One of my favorite campaigns from the beauty industry was Rare Beauty’s “Make A Good Call.” This campaign launched during Mental Health Awareness Month, and addressed the global loneliness epidemic by encouraging genuine connections. The brand invited individuals to call a loved one or dial 877-HEY-RARE, a hotline featuring heartfelt messages from Selena Gomez and the Rare Beauty team. The campaign culminated in Rare Beauty’s Mental Health Summit, featuring a conversation with Selena Gomez and the US surgeon general. With nearly 10,000 hotline calls, the campaign spotlighted the importance of connection and mental health awareness, which I think is such an important topic today.

Another standout campaign that resonated with me was Dove’s “The Code.” This initiative marked the 20th anniversary of Dove’s iconic “Real Beauty” platform, and tackled the growing influence of AI-generated beauty standards. Dove pledged never to use AI to replace real women in its advertising, reinforcing its commitment to authenticity and self-esteem. As a mom of three teens, this topic really hit, and it’s great to see heritage brands calling it to light. A far distance from the beauty campaigns I experienced as a teen in the ’90s.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m a proud mom of three! Balancing motherhood and my career has shaped my leadership style in meaningful ways—from how I manage time to how I approach empathy and resilience. It’s the most demanding and rewarding role I’ve ever had—one that comes before anything else I do—and it inspires how I show up every day because I have three people watching my example and feeling the choices I make.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? One trend I’m optimistic about is the rise of intentional marketing. Brands are leaning into storytelling that’s grounded in purpose, real people, and not perfection. Consumers today are craving transparency and real connection, and as a marketer at heart, I find that incredibly exciting. It’s less about polished campaigns and more about creating authentic conversations that meet people where they are, especially when it comes to wellness and skin care, which are so personal.

I’m a little cautious about trends that prioritize speed and virality over substance. It can be tempting to jump on every new tool or tactic—and hey, what brand founder wouldn’t like a viral sales moment?—but without a clear foundation or purpose, it’s easy for brands to lose their way chasing this. I believe longevity comes from consistency, which can sometimes be hard because it’s often a slower journey.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I enjoy Diary of a CEO because it goes beyond surface-level business talk and unpacks the emotional, physical, and psychological aspects of leadership and entrepreneurship, which I think is often overlooked but crucial for anyone building and marketing a brand with a human-centric focus.