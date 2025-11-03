Coworking with Lisa Hurst

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Lisa Hurst is chief client officer of Amp (Advantage Marketing Partners). She was previously at Upshot, which is now a part of Amp, for more than 20 years.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I lead teams that create innovative solutions to meet client needs—ideas and activations that enhance brand relevance and influence consumer behavior. This could manifest as a Super Bowl advertisement, a trending TikTok challenge, or even a billboard. At the core of my job is a deep understanding of consumers—sometimes even better than they understand themselves—and finding the best ways to connect with them during meaningful moments.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of my favorites is the Nick Offerman “Face Plant” campaign for regenerative farming. We took a complex issue—soil health and cover crops—and brought it to life through playful storytelling and humor. Nick literally plays the soil, going from tired and worn to renewed, and that surprise, combined with education, made it stick. It’s the kind of creative work that teaches, entertains, and inspires—and it also went viral!

What’s your favorite ad campaign? DoorDash’s “All the Ads” Super Bowl spot from 2024. It was such a smart use of the moment—taking the biggest ad stage of the year and turning it into something people could immediately interact with. They hid a promo code in the commercial and offered to deliver everything advertised during the game—cars, snacks, even mayo. To me, it blurred the line between awareness and conversion in a really clever way. I think that’s where we’re headed: more work that fuses brand-building with commerce creative. It wasn’t just entertaining; it gave people a reason to engage immediately.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I began my career in research and development at Procter & Gamble, leveraging my degree in biology. It wasn’t a typical path to advertising, but I developed a passion for transforming consumer insights into creative ideas. This combination of science and storytelling has been the foundation of my career.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am optimistic about the merging of brand-building and commerce, where creative work not only entertains but also drives immediate action. However, I am least optimistic about the dominance of performance metrics. Overly focusing on clicks and conversions can risk stifling bold, long-term creative ideas.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway. He’s provocative, sharp, and unafraid to take a strong stance. I don’t always agree with him—and that’s the point. He makes you think differently about business, marketing, and culture. His perspective goes well beyond advertising, which is part of what makes it so valuable.