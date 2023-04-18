New York City’s tourism branch is still working to get visitors back

It seems New Yorkers are never short on opinions.

“If you ask three New Yorkers the best place to go for pizza, you’re gonna get three different answers,” Nancy Mammana, CMO of New York City’s official destination marketing organization, New York City Tourism + Conventions, said.

That’s why the org is leaning on the “opinion power” of the city’s residents to help drive its latest tourism push. As the world adjusts to the long-term realities of the pandemic, countries like China have recently loosened travel restrictions. The city wants to woo tourists back.

Its new social campaign, #WHATSGOODNYC, aims to do just that. New Yorkers can use the hashtag on social media to recommend destinations in the city to tourists. A team of content creators will be sent to locations that were recommended using the hashtag to create social media posts showcasing the destinations, according to Mammana.

The agency has already worked with photographer Brittany Eliza Kunkel to capture springtime bloom in the city, while a post from pizza blogger Adam Kuban showcases “the most-New York sandwich”—a bacon, egg, and cheese—at The Late Show with David Letterman-famous Hello Deli.

“The best experience you could have in New York City is when locals intersect with visitors,” Mammana said. “We help visitors navigate and have a better experience in New York City by curating and aggregating the opinions of locals.”

The campaign coincides with a rebrand for the organization itself. Last month, it changed its name from NYC & Company to New York City Tourism + Conventions.

“We frequently found ourselves needing to explain our role—that we were the tourism agency for the five boroughs,” Mammana told us. “Quite frankly, frequently, we would get mistaken for the clothing store New York & Company…More than ever, we recognize the importance of tourism and its ability to bring economic vibrancy to our destination.”

Two years ago, the agency earmarked $30 million for a campaign to help the city attract visitors after Covid sent tourism plummeting. Last year, more than 56 million people visited New York City, according to the organization, amounting to 85% of 2019’s record 66.6 million; this year, it expects approximately 63 million tourists.

However, Mammana said there are some factors that may impact tourism. For instance, Chinese travelers have faced long waits for visas and passports and low airline capacity as the country pulls back travel restrictions. “We’re all waiting to see how things evolve with China, which is a big factor. It was one of our top markets pre-pandemic.”

New York City’s image has been a recent point of discussion in pop culture: Last month, the Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit representing business interests, announced a “civic action campaign” in partnership with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NY Governor Kathy Hochul. The campaign, accompanied by the logo “We ❤️ NYC,” quickly went viral and was critiqued online.