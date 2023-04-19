Why an agency is bringing brands together to talk about all things audio

There’s no shortage of “chiefs” in corporate America: chief happiness officers, chief meme officers, and many, many more. Point is, the C-suite is packed. But you most likely won’t find a chief audio officer (although you might come close in the form of a chief music officer).

“There’s probably never been anyone with the title of chief audio officer, and there probably never should be,” Dan Granger, founder and CEO of audio ad agency Oxford Road, told us. “However, even though it’s a handle that fits no one, if you are responsible for purchasing and stewardship decisions of an audio budget on behalf of a brand, you are the chief audio officer.”

That’s partly why the agency—along with Spotify, quip, and Tommy John—started the “Chief Audio Officer’s Club” in the hopes of providing them with a space to gather and exchange ideas as they increasingly turn to audio as a marketing channel.

Small talk

The club hosted its first event on April 13 at Spotify’s New York office. Granger said the organizers wanted to keep the attendee list in the low double digits with the hope that everyone could contribute to the conversation. At least a dozen brands were represented, he added.

While a few Spotify and Oxford Road employees attended, according to Granger, the goal was to keep agency and network representation to a minimum. The audio industry has no shortage of gatherings, he noted, but many of them focus on creators. During events where advertising is more front and center, like the IAB Podcast Upfront, brand reps often spend much of their time being pitched.

“The people on the brand side are at the top of the food chain in the audio ecosystem,” Granger said. “I think they have a lot of impact on the direction of the industry…and yet, there’s not a lot of venues or opportunities where brands can come together exclusively for the purpose of talking through the challenges of operating in this industry just with their peers.”

Ahead of the meetup, Shane Pittson, VP of growth at quip, who leads its audio-buying efforts, told us he was planning on discussing attribution. Afterward, he said about 90% of the conversation was dedicated to that topic, which has certainly become popular in the industry.

It’s not difficult to get in touch with other brand marketers with specific questions, Pittson said, but the opportunity to learn new things without asking about anything in particular is more rare. At industry events, “generally, your time is usually spent meeting with your publisher or network partners,” he told us. “Creating space and venue for more of that brand-to-brand engagement is super helpful.”

What’s next

The April event was a success, according to Jennifer Laine, Oxford Road’s head of marketing and special projects.

“We were really blown away by the attendance and participation,” Laine said in an email. “It’s definitely going to be a recurring event and likely grow into something more significant based on the initial feedback and requests that have come through.”

Already, the agency is gearing up for a bigger event in July—something akin to a conference with more formal interactions like panel discussions, as well as attendance from brands beyond New York City, Granger said. He also expects the CAO Club to include “periodic meet-ups” for networking, and said he’s considering organizing an online aspect, too, which could consist of Zoom events or a Slack.