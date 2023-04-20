Podcast stats marketers should know

Upfronts—including the IAB Podcast Upfront—are rapidly approaching. For marketers who might be considering investing in podcasts, now is a good time to brush up on some audience stats.

About half of US adults said they’ve listened to a podcast in the past year, according to a recent Pew Research Center study of more than 5,000 respondents. One in five said they listen at least a few times a week, a share that increases to about a third among adults under the age of 30.

Not your (grand)parents’ podcast: Younger US adults “are much more inclined than their elders to engage with podcasts,” according to Pew. About two-thirds (67%) of adults ages 18 to 29 said they’ve listened to a podcast in the past year.

On average, “younger adults also listen to more podcasts,” the research found: 63% of podcast listeners under the age of 50 said they’re currently listening to at least two shows, while 54% of listeners between 50 and 64 and 40% of listeners 65 and older said the same.

Podcast persuasion: Podcasts have the potential to move listeners to action—such as lifestyle changes and purchases—the report suggests.

Three in five podcast listeners said they’ve read a book, watched a movie, or listened to music because of a podcast, and 36% said they’ve made (or tried) a lifestyle change, like a new diet.

More than a quarter (28%) said they’ve bought something that was promoted or discussed on a pod.