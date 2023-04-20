This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Omnicom’s “cultural strategy consultancy,” sparks & honey, promoted COO Mark Newhouse to president. He will continue to serve as COO. The consultancy also promoted chief client officer Davianne Harris to managing partner, though she will keep her former title as well.

WPP Open X, the holding company’s unit dedicated to Coca-Cola, has named Andrew Keller global chief creative officer. Keller previously spent more than seven years at Meta, most recently as the company’s VP of creative and experiential.

McCann Worldgroup promoted Michelle Tang to global chief growth officer. She was previously chief growth officer for the North America region. McCann has also hired Nathan Brown to serve as global chief audience architect, a new role at the agency.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Tillamook started an agency review that culminated with the hire of Leo Burnett Chicago, which replaced 72andSunny. Leo Burnett will “spearhead the development of a new brand strategy and distinctive creative platform to drive brand awareness and establish strong market presence” for the company.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, a cancer charity, selected Havas Media Group as its media buying agency of record. The agency will work with the charity’s “internal marketing team to drive innovation and deliver creative strategies and media solutions that unlock new partnerships, reach new audiences, and strengthen PMCF donor impact in new and existing mediums.”

Freight Farms chose Allen & Gerritsen as its brand agency of record. According to AgencySpy, “A&G will lead brand strategy, platform development, and creative direction across paid, owned and earned media.”

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

WPP acquired amp, a sonic branding agency that has worked with clients such as Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz, and Kraft Heinz.

CX firm Brandwidth acquired London-based social media agency Cubaka. The latter has overseen projects for Virgin Trains and Toyota.