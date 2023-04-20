As The Beatles once said, “I get high with a little help from my friends brands.”

This year, it seems more brands are taking the high road and celebrating 4/20 with a variety of campaigns geared at the cannabis-inspired holiday. Some examples include:

Jimmy John’s released a “Munchie Crusher” sandwich and gave out limited-edition, sandwich-wrap rolling papers to people in the LA area as part of its celebration.

Postmates created a “Takeoutfit” hoodie, featuring a tray to eat on, a pocket for utensils, a “flavor pouch” for sauce, and sleeve patches that can be used as napkins.

Bic partnered with Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart for its first 4/20 campaign centered on finding a missing lighter. The campaign includes Nelson touring “herb-friendly” cities like Blunt, CA; Pottsville, PA; and Weed, CA.

Wingstop made a 4/20 “training video” for its employees on how to deal with stoned customers.

Jack in the Box brought back its Pineapple Express shake, sold for $4.20 at franchises and food trucks across the country that can be located via the WeedMaps app. Jack in the Box CMO Ryan Ostrom told Adweek that the company wanted to “own the moment for quick-service restaurants.”

While not all brands went all-out with a full campaign, it’s clear some social teams were allowed to hash it out online:

Don’t be a dope: While the campaigns were likely created in good fun, some observers tweeted that brands need to be aware of the broader picture of marijuana-related convictions and criminal records.