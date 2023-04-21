Social media marketing roundup: Bye bye, birdie checkmarks

Un-check yourself: The legacy blue checkmarks have finally fallen, remaining mostly for those willing to fork over $8/month for Twitter Blue (and the select few Elon is paying for himself.) Now there is literally no difference between us and celebrities like Halle Berry. No difference at all.

Also Twitter-related, Microsoft dropped the platform from its Digital Marketing Center earlier this week, meaning users can no longer schedule, write, or manage tweets via Microsoft Advertising as of April 25. The announcement came a day after Musk told advertisers that “freedom of speech is paramount” on the platform, even if it means losing ad dollars; meanwhile, Twitter’s Hateful Conduct Policy no longer includes protections for transgender users.

In lighter news…Le Creuset brought out its inner theater kid when it announced its newest cookware color: shallot. The reveal, which featured people tearing down a wall of brown construction paper to reveal millennial pink-adjacent skillets and pans, was a hit on social, perhaps for being reminiscent of this Nathan For You clip.

Honorable mention: The Teletubbies TikTok account is blowing up for its videos like “bombastic side eye” and Dipsy being in his own world. When in doubt, nostalgia + absurdism seems to be a winning equation on the platform.

