Spotify clears 500 million users

Prep the RapCaviar—Spotify has 515 million monthly active users.

The half a billion milestone came during the platform’s first quarter earnings released this morning. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted that it was the platform’s “strongest Q1 since going public in 2018,” and the second-best quarter of monthly active user growth in the company’s history.

The 515 MAUs represent a 22% year-over-year increase.

Spotify’s subscriber base grew to 210 million, a 15% YoY increase.

Advertising revenue grew 17% YoY, while podcasting revenue grew roughly 20% YoY.

The company still posted an operating loss of about 156 million euros, or around $171 million. (Spotify rarely posts a quarterly profit and has never reported an annual profit.)

Record scratch: The earnings fell below expectations, and Spotify blamed a “macro-related variability in our advertising business” for slower revenue growth than expected.

In other words, Spotify is facing the same headwinds faced by nearly every digital advertising company.