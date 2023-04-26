Roku strikes measurement pact with Instacart

Ahead of a broad rollout, Roku and Instacart conducted pilot studies in 2022. In one pilot with a personal care brand, 60% of viewers who made Instacart purchases after seeing the brand’s campaign on Roku were new customers, Shepard said. “We were able to prove to the brand that combining Roku’s footprint with Instacart [meant] we’re able to really drive new consumers for them,” she told us.

Get in line: The partnership with Instacart, which comes just days before Roku is slated to present to advertisers at the annual NewFronts, is the latest in a series of pacts Roku has struck with retailers. The connected TV company has previously struck up arrangements with Kroger, DoorDash, and Walmart to tie advertising to purchases and, in the cases of Walmart and DoorDash, enable shoppable ads that allow viewers to check out directly from their TV screens. Roku has also partnered with Microsoft to measure streaming advertising’s effects on internet searches and ad clicks, and earlier this year, it teamed up with Best Buy to sell new TVs and target ads using Best Buy customer purchase history.