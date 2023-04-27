This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Independent agency 22Squared has brought Toygar Bazarkaya on board as chief creative officer. Bazarkaya joins the agency from Optimist, where he served as global CCO.

Amy Lanzi has left her role as chief operating officer of Publicis Commerce to helm Digitas North America as CEO. Prior to joining Publicis, Lanzi spent 20+ years at creative commerce agency TPN.

Digital agency PMG has hired Lauren Douglass as managing director and head of marketing. She was formerly SVP of marketing at Channel Factory.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Vans named OMD its media agency of record following a review that began earlier this year. The brand previously worked with Starcom.

Signet Jewelers hired Publicis Media to handle its US media business following a review that commenced in January. The brand will cut ties with EssenceMediacom.

Jägermeister selected Mother as its global lead creative agency. It won the account “without a full creative pitch.”

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Stagwell is combining several agencies under one roof. Moving forward, Observatory, MMI, and Vitro will be part of CPB.

Eric Dahan, co-founder of influencer marketing agency Open Influence, opened MightyJoy, another influencer marketing agency.