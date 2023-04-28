This week in social media trends

Oil spill: Graza co-founder and CEO Andrew Benin lit a grease fire in the olive oil community this week. After fellow DTC company Brightland announced its squeeze-bottle pizza oil, Benin took to LinkedIn to call the product a form of “blatant disrespect” and a product of “#copycat culture.” After people called him out online for, essentially, not inventing squeeze bottles, he walked his statement back and apologized to Brightland founder Aishwarya Iyer.

Big weekend for Chanel: Sofia Richie, daughter to Lionel and half-sister to Nicole, got married last weekend in the south of France and basically took over TikTok. Chanel, which made her three dresses, also made an appearance in Richie’s GRWM videos, her makeup artist’s videos, and other pics from the weekend. The whole thing had some girlies on Reddit debating whether the event was sponsored, while others were clamoring for her to be Chanel’s next brand ambassador. Either way, the Gen Z exposure for Chanel seemed très bien.

Twee-Tok: Outside of wedding content, it seems everyone and their mother employer is out making Wes Anderson-inspired videos, from Southwest Airlines to See’s Candies to production company Hello Sunshine. If you’re thinking about hopping on the trend, just make sure you get the panning right (and don’t forget to nail the symmetry).

Pun appreciation: Tinder’s marketing got a shout-out for one of the taglines in its latest ad campaign, which states that some dates “turn into one-night stands, but some turn into two nightstands.” Ad agency Mischief, which worked on the campaign, responded with an excited reaction video that ended up getting more love than the original video.