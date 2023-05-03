Peacock touts movie viewership, new ad formats at NewFronts

NBCUniversal streamer Peacock is investing in original shows and live sports, but it’s benefiting big time from the Universal movies that keep trickling onto the service.

At the company’s annual NewFront presentation Tuesday, executives emphasized that the streamer’s recent theatrical releases in particular, like M3GAN and Cocaine Bear, are taking off with audiences and advertisers alike.

“When a Universal film comes straight from theaters to Peacock, that experience often generates a larger ad-supported audience than some of our competitors can offer advertisers in an entire month,” Peter Blacker, NBCUniversal’s EVP, agency partnerships & head of diversity, equity and inclusion, advertising and partnerships, said.

Two out of every three Peacock subscribers (both ad-supported and ad-free) have watched a recent theatrical Universal film, the company said, and 95% have a favorable opinion on ads that run during movie streams, including units like pre-roll ads and pause ads.

But ahead of its broader pitch to advertisers at the upfronts later this month, NBCUniversal emphasized more than just its movies, announcing other ad formats on Peacock and across its portfolio. Some of the new formats include:

A brand takeover ad unit called Spotlight+ that can reach audiences across NBCUniversal’s streaming and linear properties, as well as on third-party digital partners;

A live sports-specific ad unit called Marquee in which a brand appears on a scoreboard or other premium onscreen placement;

A pause ad called Power Break that delivers targeted creative and messages to different audiences;

A shoppable ad format called Must ShopTV, first introduced at the company’s One23 tech conference earlier this year, which gives viewers the ability to purchase products appearing onscreen.