A data-driven look at the state of NIL deals

It’s been almost two years since the inception of the NCAA’s name, image, likeness (NIL) policy, which means there’s been plenty of time for data collection.

Opendorse, a NIL platform that’s facilitated more than 100,000 deals between brands and college athletes, collected data on those deals from July 2021 through March 2023 to take a look at what kinds of brands are activating in this space—plus when, where, and why they’re doing it.

Who: Media and fashion brands have been investing relatively significantly in NIL deals, as have sports brands (shocker), according to Opendorse data.

Media companies like AT&T and Verizon accounted for 13% of spend on Opendorse.

“Sports entities,” like the group organizing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics, made up 12% of spend on the platform, while fashion and apparel companies such as Reebok contributed 9%.

Regional brands spent more than national and local brands.

When and where: Among student athletes at D1 institutions across football and men’s and women’s basketball, last November was peak NIL szn. Almost three-quarters of NIL activations overall took place on digital or social, with Instagram being the most popular platform. Just over 4% took place off-platform, and about 21% were a combination of both.

Why: Brands have found a number of reasons to team up with student athletes. Companies like Meta, Degree, Champs, and Land O’Lakes have done purpose-driven NIL campaigns, fast-casual restaurants including Sweetgreen and Smashburger leveraged student athletes for promotions in specific local markets, and brands in the auto industry, including Continental Tire, Clearcover, and Zips Car Wash, have inked long-term partnerships with student athletes.

Gender gap: Male athletes earned more on average per month from brand deals than women athletes during almost every month Opendorse tracked.