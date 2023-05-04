Mobile game downloads were flat last year, though still far above pre-Covid levels

Mobile gaming had a good run last year, but its days of unbridled growth appear to be over.

Globally, more than 50 billion gaming apps were downloaded in 2022, per analytics firm Sensor Tower. Downloads were flat year over year from 2021, though they were up 13 billion from 2019, before gaming started surging because of the pandemic.

Turkey clocked in as the European country with the fastest app-download growth since the onset of Covid. The report found that in Turkey, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan, where popularity is “particularly strong,” mobile games made up more than 50% of downloads in 2022.

It also said the mobile gaming sector could see growth within Africa soon. “An increase in smartphone ownership and improvements in internet penetration and payment ecosystems will…make Africa an important region for Game publishers in the coming years,” it stated.

In terms of revenue, gaming far surpassed the social media and entertainment categories last year, reaching $79 billion. Even so, 2022 marked the first time spending on mobile games fell year over year worldwide since the “surge” that set in after Covid hit.

According to the research, spending on games “remained weak” at the start of this year compared to 2022. But the report identified areas of growth, like the “potential waning of regulatory gaming restrictions in China,” as well as “the implementation of post-IDFA strategies,” aka changes made as a result of Apple’s privacy updates.

Outside mobile gaming, the report noted that digital ad spend consistently increased quarter over quarter in the past year, reaching $28 billion in Q4 across North America and six major European markets. TikTok is the fastest-growing advertising channel in the US, posting 60% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q4 last year. However, Facebook is still leading the pack in terms of ad investments, and it remains to be seen how TikTok will be impacted by potential national and state bans.