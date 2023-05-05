Meta touts new video ad products at NewFronts

Things got Reel at Meta’s NewFront.

The company has placed continued emphasis on its TikTok rival in recent weeks, reportedly offering discounts to advertisers who spend on Reels and rolling out personalization controls for Facebook Reels. So perhaps it’s no surprise that Reels dominated Meta’s NewFronts presentation on Thursday.

What’s new: Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of the company’s global business group, announced three new ad products for Reels:

Meta is introducing AR ads for both Facebook and Instagram Reels, which will allow users “to see how a product might appear in real life,” Mendelsohn said. AR ads were previously only an option for in-feed posts and Instagram Stories.

The company is also testing “multi-destination product ads for Reels,” she said, which let users swipe through product images and click out to different links without leaving the Reel. Brands were only able to drive users to one destination via Reels ads previously.

Lastly, Mendelsohn said the “watch and browse” ad feature on Facebook, which enables people to pause a Reels ad and see a preview of the website or app they’d visit if they were to click the link, is coming to Instagram.

In a blog post, Meta added that it’s testing a larger call-to-action button on Facebook and Instagram Reels ads, and working with DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, and MOAT to eventually offer “viewability reporting” to advertisers.

Users engage with video content across Meta platforms via likes, reactions, comments, and shares 19 billion times a day, according to Mendelsohn. “The fact that people are staying with—and actually staying on—our platforms is increasingly due to video,” she said.

Sidenote: AI took a back seat to Reels during Meta’s NewFront, but far be it from the company whose “single largest investment is in advancing AI,” according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to go more than an hour without mentioning it.

Mendelsohn spent time discussing Meta Advantage, the company’s portfolio of AI products designed to help advertisers test and optimize their campaigns, and teased that there will be “more and more product updates and announcements around AI just in the coming few weeks.”

What else took a backseat? The metaverse, which execs only briefly touched on during the presentation.