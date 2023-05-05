This week in social media trends: the Meta Gala, striking writers, and Parks and Rec

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Talk of the town: The Met Gala took over social media on Monday night (and the days following), with TikTok even reformatting its search page to accommodate the big night. Vogue once again brought in YouTube influencer Emma Chamberlain to lead its red carpet interviews, leading to some viral moments with stars like Doja Cat and Jack Harlow (again).

Strike that: The WGA strike is happening, and signs from those participating are resonating on social media. Special shout-out to: “You came up with Quibi.”

Run away with me: An audio from Parks and Recreation, where Ben Wyatt says “OK, well, that’s interesting. Know why? Because…” and then runs away, is making the rounds on TikTok, with brands taking it as an opportunity to both tout their wins and poke fun at themselves.