Why Patrón is pairing tequila with a Formula 1 race for Cinco de Mayo

Nothing says Cinco de Mayo like a margarita—or a shot of tequila if you’ve had a particularly long week.

For tequila brand Patrón, Cinco de Mayo is “a big cultural moment,” VP of Marketing D-J Hageman said. The brand tends to see an increase in sales at grocery stores and liquor stores the week before the holiday, plus a “significant uplift” at venues like bars, restaurants, and hotels on the day of, he said.

“This year, because it’s falling on a Friday, we’re expecting that uplift to be even higher than normal,” Hageman said.

To help drive the spike, Patrón is running a sweepstakes—which closes at the end of the day today—offering one winner (and a plus-one) a trip to Miami to watch the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and attend the race’s afterparty. Days before the big event, Hageman pulled back the curtain on the campaign and Patrón’s broader tie-ins with F1.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Have you been tracking how many people have entered the sweepstakes so far?

We have been tracking. I can’t give you specific numbers, but I can tell you it’s been higher than we anticipated, for sure.

What other KPIs are you going to be looking at for this campaign?

The first metric is engagement from our commercial teams. That’s been incredibly high. It’s been very well received by our commercial partners, our distributors, by the accounts that we’re working with. They’re getting pitched ideas from lots of different tequila brands to show [at] the [point of sale] in their outlets, so we have to make sure that our idea is better than everybody else’s to be able to get that visibility…The next one would be entries, which we’ll know the full final number on by the end of the day on Friday. Finally, we’ll also be looking at our sales metrics. Did we see a significant increase versus previous years? What was the messaging from consumers? What are they telling us as feedback?

There’s clear synergy with the Miami Grand Prix taking place the weekend of Cinco de Mayo this year, but Patrón had made some investments in F1 even last year. How were you involved with F1 in previous years?

About two years ago, we started our partnership with Sergio Checo Pérez, who is the No. 2 race car driver in the world…Checo is the perfect ambassador for us because he is the embodiment of what we believe in at Patrón. He really works hard, driven by passion to really achieve those powerful outcomes, and that’s really what we believe for our brand as well. That’s core to our brand DNA. So we started working with him, and that really started leading into a very natural partnership with Formula 1, where we then became the official tequila of the Formula 1 Paddock Club in the last year. In Austin, we activated our first-ever Patrón Pit Stop, which we’re now replicating again in Miami…It’s really been a fantastic natural evolution of this partnership that started with Checo and now is growing further and further into the F1 world.

Obviously the growth of F1 is enticing to brands, but what else about the sport makes it a particularly good match for the Patrón brand?